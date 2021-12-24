Dubai Weather Update, India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22: Weather Forecast for today’s IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 match

It will be a battle of the table-toppers as Group A India Under-19 will play against Pakistan Under-19 on December 25, Saturday in the ongoingACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22.Cricket fans can expect a good battle on field as both India and Pakistan are two of the strongest teams in the tournament.

The defending champions, India U19, made a terrific start to their campaign in the tournament. The Men in Blue got better off UAE U19 in their first game by a massive 154 runs. Batting first in the match, India posted a total of 282 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Harnoor Singh was brilliant with the bat as he hammered 120 runs off 130 deliveries. From the bowlers, Rajvardhan Hangargekar led the attack as he picked up a three-wicket haul.

Pakistan, on the other hand, slammed Afghanistan U19 in their first match by four wickets. Pakistan were excellent with the ball as they caused a collapse of the opposition bowling line-up. Ahmed Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets as Afghanistan were bundled for a low score of 52. Chasing the score, Pakistan lost their six wickets but completed the target within 16.4 overs.

Since both the teams are coming after a win in their first match, the fans can expect a competitive game on Saturday.

>Weather report

The players are likely to encounter partly cloudy weather conditions as India Under-19 will go up against Pakistan Under-19 on Saturday. The chances of rain interrupting the match are just ten percent while the humidity and wind speed will be around 60 percent and 21 km/h. The overcast weather conditions can help the seamers make a difference in the match.

>India U19 (IND-U19) vs Pakistan U19 (PAK-U19) probable playing XIs:

India U19 Predicted Playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (C), Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Vicky Ostwal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pakistan U19 Predicted Playing XI: Ahmad Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (WK), Rizwan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Qasim Akram (C), Irfan Khan

