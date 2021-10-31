Dubai Weather Update, India vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Forecast For Today’s IND vs NZ Match

Virat Kohli will face the biggest test of his captaincy in the shortest format of the game when Team India will cross swords with New Zealand in a do or die affair on Sunday in Dubai in the 28th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

India’s have had endured a nightmarish start in the T20 World Cup as they were humiliated by Babar Azam-led Pakistan by ten wickets last week in their very first game. The Blackcaps were also beaten in their season opener by Pakistan in Sharjah.

Kohli and co are favourites to win this game, according to their latest ICC T20I rankings. On the other hand, historically, New Zealand will have an upper hand in this game as they have not lost to India in an ICC event since 2003.

Other than his team’s talent, Kohli will also have to rely on his luck to win this game as dew could play a major role in this game. Kohli will hope to field first after winning the toss, to shield his side from New Zealand’s seamers’ wrath in the first innings, especially when moisture would be on offer.

The bowling in the second innings also becomes ineffective on this venue due to dew, making it easier to score runs.

>Weather report for India vs New Zealand match

According to the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain interruption during the India vs New Zealand match. The weather on Sunday will hover around 25 to 34 degrees. The wind speed in Dubai will be around 19 km per hour and the humidity is expected to be around 51 per cent.

>India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs

>India Possible Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

>New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

