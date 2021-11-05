Dubai Weather Update, India vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s IND vs SCO match

>Dubai Weather Forecast & Update for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India vs Scotland: India secured a much-needed win against Afghanistan and they need to keep up the momentum when they take on Scotland in their must-win T20 World Cup fixture on Friday. This crucial game in the Super 12 match will be held in Dubai. India finally found their groove after losing their first couple of games and would want to win big to give a boost to the NRR.

Against Afghanistan, the openers were absolutely superb and they got off the marks in a flash and punished the Afghan bowlers. After the foundation was laid by them, the middle order came to the party and Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touch. R Ashwin was great with the ball and he will be given great assistance by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Scotland need to perform collectively as a unit if they have to put up a fight against India. They need early wickets against India to put the middle order under pressure. Their batters have the potential to trouble the Indian bowlers, but the going will not be too easy against an Indian attack that seemed to get back in the groove.

If they have to stay in the game, their new-ball bowlers need to strike early and account for the top order to put pressure on the middle order.

>Weather report

The match should not be interrupted by the rain as there are no rain forecasts. The overall weather of Dubai could well be dry, with winds around 16 kmph blowing during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. Humidity is expected to be around 55 percent.

>India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

