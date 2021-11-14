Dubai Weather Update, New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s NZ vs AUS match

New Zealand will look to eye a second ICC title in a year when they lock horns with Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final at Dubai, on November 14. New Zealand and Australia renew their trans-Tasman rivalry in Dubai and both these sides will look to bag their first title in the shortest format.

Both these sides were second in the respective Super 12 groups, but then went on to overcome a strong opposition in the semi-finals to book a spot in the final of the tournament.

In the semi-final against England, New Zealand looked behind in the game as they needed 57 runs in the final four overs – a task that was easily managed by Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell.

Advertisement

For Australia, David Warner is back in form and he will be absolutely key in the final against New Zealand. They will now need the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith to step up and make a big impact in the tournament.

In the death overs, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade have been superb as they have won a couple of games from improbable situations and will be high on confidence in this match against the Black Caps.

Adam Zampa has been absolutely superb in the tournament and he will hold the key in the middle overs for Aaron Finch.

>Weather report

The match should not be interrupted by rain as there are no such forecasts. The overall weather of Dubai could well be dry, with winds around 16 kmph blowing during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. If we take a look at the humidity, it will be around 55 percent.

>New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here