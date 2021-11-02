Dubai Weather Update, New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s NZ vs SCO match

After a heroic performance by the bowlers to restrict India at 110, New Zealand registered a comfortable win to strengthen their chances to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The biggest threat was India but after the last match, India is improbable to cause any damage to their chances, unless the Kiwis themselves lose to Afghanistan. While losing to Scotland or Namibia will also mean the same but that is highly improbable looking at where the teams stand in world cricket compared to New Zealand.

New Zealand will play their next versus Scotland on Wednesday. They would like to win this game with a big victory margin to get their Net Run Rate better than the other teams in case another team finishes with the same number of points in the second group of second 12.

Scotland on the other hand is on the verge of getting out of the tournament after losing their first two games to Afghanistan and Namibia. They would like to turn it around in the next game and record a historical upset by beating the Black Caps.

>Weather report for New Zealand vs Scotland match:

The weather forecast for tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai shows a partly cloudy sky. This means that there might be some outside chance of rain in the New Zealand versus Scotland match, which is highly unlikely given the conditions in Dubai. The weather on Wednesday at the ground in Dubai will hover around 23 to 33 degrees. The wind speed is predicted to be 19 km per hour and the humidity is anticipated to be around 61 percent.

>New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: K.Williamson (c), D.Conway (wk), M.Guptill, G.Phillips, J.Neesham, D.Mitchell, M.Santner, A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi

Scotland Possible Starting Line-up: K. Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Sharif

