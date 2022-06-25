Dublin Weather Update, Ireland vs India, first T20I: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s (June 26) IRE vs IND match

After exhibiting brilliant leadership skills in the IPL 2022 season, Hardik Pandya is all set to handle captain’s responsibilities once again as Team India take on Ireland in a two-match bilateral series. The first match of the T20I series is scheduled to be played on Sunday at The Village in Dublin.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will act as deputy to Pandya in the T20I series. National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian team for the T20I series against Ireland.

Uncapped duo of Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert earned call-ups to the Ireland squad for the T20I series against India.

Doheny has been the top scorer in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy after he amassed 158 runs in four matches while representing North-West Warriors. Olphert, on the other hand, emerged as the second-highest wicket taker for Warriors after bagging six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.66

The second T20I match of the series between Ireland and India is slated to be played on Tuesday.

India come into the series against Ireland after playing out a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. After the completion of the T20I series against Ireland, the Men in Blue will feature in one Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs against England. The first Test against England will be played at Edgbaston on July 1.

Weather report

Dublin weather is expected to be cloudy on Sunday. Rain might play spoilsport during the Ireland vs India first T20I game as there are 60 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 17 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 78 per cent.

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

