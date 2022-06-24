DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 Trophy Match, June 24, Ranchi

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Jharkhand T20 Trophy match 17 between Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos: The Dumka Daredevils are all set to take on Dhanbad Dynamos in the 17th match of the Jharkhand T20 league. The match will be played on June 24 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Dumka Daredevils will be high on confidence after beating defending champions Bokaro Blasters in their last match. They are currently in the third position in the points table. Opener Kumar Kushagra scored a blistering 65-run knock in the previous match to take the Daredevils home against Bokaro. He will be the man to look forward to in the next match.

On the contrary, Dhanbad Dynamos are struggling at the 5th position in the league having lost 3 out of their 5 matches. Batters like Wilfred Beng and Yash Bhagat showed some good form at the beginning of the tournament but have not been able to fire in the recent matches. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around on Friday against Dumka Daredevils.

Ahead of match 17 between Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos; here is everything you need to know:

DUM vs DHA Telecast

Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos match 17 will not be telecast in India.

DUM vs DHA Live Streaming

The match between Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DUM vs DHA Match 17 Details

The DUM vs DHA match 17 will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, June 24, at 9:00 am IST.

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aayush Bhardwaj

Vice-Captain: Kumar Kushagra

Suggested Playing XI for DUM vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen: Vinayak Sao, Aayush Bhardwaj, Amit Gupta, Prakash Munda

All-rounders: Rahil Khan, Gautam Rajpoot, Nityanand Kashyap

Bowlers: Umar Mallick, Subham Singh, Raunak Kumar

Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos Possible Starting XI:

Dumka Daredevils Predicted Starting Line-up: Aayush Bhardwaj, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nityanand Kashyap, Manishi, Subham Singh, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Surwar, Vinayak Sao, Avinash Kumar, Umar Mallick

Dhanbad Dynamos Predicted Starting Line-up: Yash Bhagat, Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Prakash Munda, Rahil Khan, Amit Gupta, Gautam Rajpoot, Ankit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Amit Kumar-II, Raunak Kumar

