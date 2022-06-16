DUM vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 Trophy: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for tomorrow’s (June 16) Jharkhand T20 Trophy match between Dumka Daredevils and Ranchi Raiders. Also, check the schedule of Dumka Daredevils and Ranchi Raiders

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Jharkhand T20 Trophy match between Dumka Daredevils and Ranchi Raiders:

Last year’s table toppers Ranchi Raiders will kick off their Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 campaign against Dumka Daredevils on Thursday. The second match of the tournament between Dumka and Ranchi is scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Dumka Daredevils will be aiming to change their fate this time after finishing last year’s edition at fifth spot. Dumka had managed to secure just 14 points after playing 10 matches. Ranchi, on the other hand, had finished the league stage fixtures at top spot after bagging 28 points from 10 matches.

Defending champions Bokaro Blasters will be taking on last year’s runners-up Dhanbad Dynamos in the inaugural match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Dumka Daredevils and Ranchi Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

DUM vs RAN Telecast

Dumka Daredevils vs Ranchi Raiders match will not be telecast in India.

DUM vs RAN Live Streaming

The match between Dumka Daredevils and Ranchi Raiders is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DUM vs RAN Match Details

The DUM vs RAN match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, at 1:00 pm IST.

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayush Kumar

Vice-Captain: Harsh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for DUM vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arvind Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen: Aayush Bhardwaj, Ankit Kumar, Arnav Sinha

All-rounders: Nityanand Kashyap, Harsh Rana, Ayush Kumar

Bowlers: Manishi, Sankat Tripathi, Subham Singh

Dumka Daredevils vs Ranchi Raiders Possible Starting XI:

Dumka Daredevils Predicted Starting Line-up: Aayush Bhardwaj, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Nityanand Kashyap, Manishi, Subham Singh, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Surwar, Vinayak Sao, Avinash Kumar, Umar Mallick

Ranchi Raiders Predicted Starting Line-up: Arvind Kumar (wicketkeeper), Arnav Sinha, Harsh Rana, Ayush Kumar, Sankat Tripathi, Uttam Kumar, Sachin Yadav, Md Kounain Quraishi, Ajay-Sonu-T, Vikash Yadav, Om Singh

