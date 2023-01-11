DUR vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, SA20 2023, January 11, 9 PM IST

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings: Durban Super Giants will kick-start their campaign in the 2023 edition of the SA20 tournament with a battle against Joburg Super Kings. The second match of the Championship will be hosted at the Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, January 11.

Joburg Super Kings are the favourites to win the game. They have made picked up a strong and balanced squad with a perfect mix of experience and talent. The team will be helmed by Faf du Plessis. The Super Kings also have decorated players like Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, and Alzarri Joseph. Batting is likely to be the biggest strength of the team.

Speaking of Durban Super Giants, they will have a home advantage on Wednesday. The team will see Quinton de Kock as their leader while they have also acquired the services of Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, and Heinrich Klaasen. The Super Giants are a bowling heavy side.

Ahead of the match between Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

DUR vs JOH Telecast

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

DUR vs JOH Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

DUR vs JOH Match Details

DUR vs JOH match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban at 09:00 PM IST on January 11, Wednesday.

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Janneman Malan

Suggested Playing XI for DUR vs JOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Alzarri Joseph

DUR vs JOH Probable XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, Nandre Burger, Lewis Gregory, Donovon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd

