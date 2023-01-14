Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA20 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming: In a bid to record their second consecutive victory in the SA20 2023, Durban Super Giants will clash with Paarl Royals. The Super Giants could not deliver a good performance in their opening game against the Joburg Super Kings by 16 runs.

However, they came up with an improved performance in the second match against MI Cape Town. In the first innings, Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen, and Prenelan Subrayen picked two wickets each to restrict Cape Town to a score of 152 runs. The second innings saw a good batting performance by Kyle Mayers and Heinrich Klaasen as the Durban Super Giants won by five wickets.

Paarl Royals have also enjoyed a similar performance in the league. After losing to MI Cape Town by eight wickets, they made a comeback in the second encounter against Joburg Super Kings. Evan Jones and Bjorn Fortuin were the heroes of the game as they picked three wickets each to stop the Super Kings at a score of 81 runs.

When will the SA20 2023 match Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) start?

The game will be conducted on January 15, Sunday.

Where will the SA20 2023 match Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban.

What time will the SA20 2023 match Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) begin?

The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match?

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match will be televised on the Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match?

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

DUR vs PRL SA20 2023 Match, Durban Super Giants probable playing XI against Paarl Royals: Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Holder, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul.

DUR vs PRL SA20 2023 Match, Paarl Royals probable playing XI against Durban Super Giants: Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Jos Buttler(wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller, Ramon Simmonds, Codi Yusuf, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin.

