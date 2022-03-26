DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers: In the 15th match of the Vincy Premier League 2022, Dark View Explorers will lock horns with Fort Charlotte Strikers. The two teams will play against each other at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 26, Saturday. The first game between the two sides resulted in Explorers hammering Strikers by 27 runs.

Dark View Explorers need to come up with better performance to qualify for the playoffs. The team is occupying the fifth place in the points table with two wins and three losses. They made a comeback to winning ways in their last game after losing three games on the trot. Explorers defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by ten runs. Sealron Williams was the hero for the team as he picked two wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 3.

In case of Fort Charlotte Strikers, they are almost out from the playoff race. The team is still searching for its first win. Strikers have lost all five games to be at the rock-bottom in the standings. They were recently beaten by La Soufriere Hikers by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs FCS Telecast

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

DVE vs FCS Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs FCS Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 26, Saturday.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Deron Greaves

Vice-Captain - Alick Athanaze

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Sealroy Williams, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Kirton Lavia, Sealron Williams, Shaman Hooper, Deron Greaves

Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Javid Harry

DVE vs FCS Probable XIs:

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James(c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Shaman Hooper, Romano Pierre, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson, Deron Greaves, Urnel Thomas, Maxwell Edwards, Javerdean Browne, Darius Martin

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Donwell Hector, Rasheed Fredricks, Preston McSween, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Cosmos Hackshaw(wk), Christroy Joy, Javid Harry, Ray Jordan, Joshua James

