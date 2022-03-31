Dwayne Bravo Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Become Highest Wicket-taker in IPL History

Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. He reached the landmark as he dimissed Lucknow Super Giants’ Deepak Hooda on the second ball of his fourth over at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Bravo had equalled Lasith Malinga’s long-standing record of most wickets in IPL – 170 – in the first game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK - LIVE

Advertisement

Here are the top-5 wicket-takers in IPL history (* denotes currently active players in IPL):

BOWLER NAME NO. OF WICKETS Dwayne Bravo* 171 Lasith Malinga 170 Amit Mishra 166 Piyush Chawla 157 Harbhajan Singh 150

Ravichandran Ashwin is the closest to Malinga and Bravo, among the active cricketers, with 145 wickets in 168 IPL games.

Spinners Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla are third and fourth in the list with 166 and 157 scalps while Harbhajan Singh rounds off the top five with 150 wickets from 160 games.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Malinga had taken 170 wickets in just 122 matches with an average of 19.79 with a best of 5/10. Malinga has six four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name, while Bravo averages 24.01 with two four-wicket hauls to his name and crossed Malinga in his 152nd game.

Malinga, currently working as the fast-bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals, played only for Mumbai Indians throughout his career. He last represented the franchise in 2019. He skipped the tournament the following year citing personal reasons.

It was not enough for CSK as LSG won the match by 6 wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here