EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, SA20 2023, January 16, St George's Park, 9 PM IST

EAC vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town: Sunrisers Eastern Cape will battle it out against MI Cape Town in the ninth match of the South African T20 league. The Sunrisers have endured a tough start to the season with two losses in two games so far this season.

Both of their defeats have come against the Pretoria Capitals. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost their last game against the Capitals by a margin of 37 runs. The Pretoria-based side posted a humongous total of 216 which was sufficient for them to cruise to victory.

MI Cape Town have enjoyed some fine form in the early stages of the season. Cape Town sits on the top of the table with two wins and one defeat from three games this season. They won their last game convincingly against Joburg Super Kings with seven wickets to spare and 22 balls remaining. Kagiso Rabada bowled an amazing spell of 2/12 in four overs, being superbly assisted by Rashid Khan and Odean Smith.

MI Cape Town would consider themselves favourites for this match in light of their stunning form so far.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town, here is everything you need to know:

EAC vs CT Telecast

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

EAC vs CT Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

EAC vs CT Match Details

The EAC vs CT match will be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha at 09:00 PM IST on January 16, Monday.

EAC vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for EAC vs CT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter

Allrounders: George Linde, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Ottneil Baartman, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala

EAC vs CT Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marques Ackermann, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Ottneil Baartman, Mason Crane.

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.

