EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, SA20 2023, January 12, 9 PM IST

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals: In their opening match of the SA20 2023, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be squaring off against Pretoria Capitals. St George’s Park in Gqeberha will host the much-fancied match on January 12, Thursday. The two teams might take some time to get settled, as they will be playing their first match of the competition.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will walk into the Thursday match as the favourite. The team will have a home advantage. They have a balanced squad with a perfect mix of batters, bowlers, and fielders. The team will be playing under the leadership of Aiden Markram while they have also acquired the services of celebrated players like Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, JJ Smuts, and Marco Jansen.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals also have talented players on their team. Wayne Parnell will be leading the side. The Capitals boast of some explosive players in their squad, including James Neesham, Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, and Adil Rashid.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

EAC vs PRE Telecast

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals game will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

EAC vs PRE Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

EAC vs PRE Match Details

EAC vs PRE match will be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha at 09:00 PM IST on January 12, Thursday.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marco Jansen

Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Suggested Playing XI for EAC vs PRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

EAC vs PRE Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Jordan Hermann, JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman, Mason Crane, Tom Abell, Sisanda Magala

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Josh Little, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius

