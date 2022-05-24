EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Eagles and Avengers: Avengers will have a go at Eagles in the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. Eagles are currently occupying fourth place in the points table. The team has featured in four league games, winning two and losing as many games.

Their two-match winning streak broke in their last game as they lost to the Patriots by six wickets. Batting first, the Eagles scored only 60 runs in their ten overs as there was a collapse of the batting line-up. Chasing the low score was no big deal for the Patriots and they won the game in 7.3 overs.

Speaking of the Avengers, they are third-last with one victory and three losses. Avengers made a horrible start to the league as they lost their first three consecutive games. However, the team gained some momentum in its last match by defeating the Royals by 13 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Eagles and Avengers, here is everything you need to know:

EAG vs AVE Telecast

Eagles vs Avengers game will not be telecast in India

EAG vs AVE Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EAG vs AVE Match Details

EAG vs AVE match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on May 24, Tuesday.

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Marimuthu Vikneshwaran

Vice-Captain - Saie Sharan Y

Suggested Playing XI for EAG vs AVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ayyanar R, Pravin R

Batters: Saie Sharan Y, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, AS Govindaraajan

All-rounders: Lawrence Jawaharraj, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Jasvanth S

Bowlers: Pooviarasan Manogaran, M Madan, Vengadeshwaran N

EAG vs AVE Probable XIs:

Eagles: M Madan, Abeesh T A, Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, Mathan M, Kumar Pazhani, Ashith Rajiv, Ayyanar R, AS Govindaraajan, Akash P

Avengers: Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal, Gowdhaman P, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N., Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Pravin R (wk)

