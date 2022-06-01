EAG vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Eagles and Patriots: In the Wednesday afternoon game of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022, CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry will play host to an encounter between Eagles and Patriots.

With five victories and three losses, the Eagles are second in the points table. The team has churned out a lot of comprehensive performances in the competition so far to become one of the strong contenders for lifting the trophy. Eagles defeated Smashers in their previous game to continue their unbeaten ride of four games.

Speaking of the Patriots, they are atop the Pondicherry T10 league points table. The cricket club has lost two of nine league games. The Patriots are on a two-match winning streak. In their last game against Titans, they recorded a five-wicket victory by comfortably chasing 104 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Eagles and Patriots, here is everything you need to know:

EAG vs PAT Telecast

Eagles vs Patriots game will not be telecast in India

EAG vs PAT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EAG vs PAT Match Details

EAG vs PAT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 02:00 pm IST on June 01, Wednesday.

EAG vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Parmeeswaran

Vice-Captain - Jasvanth

Suggested Playing XI for EAG vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naveen Kaarthikeyan D

Batters: Parmeeswaran, Shashank, Sivamurugan

All-rounders: Krishna Pandey, Jasvanth, Govindaraajan

Bowlers: Abeesh, Avinash Badrinath, Yathish Kumar N, Naarayanan KR

EAG vs PAT Probable XIs:

Eagles: Naarayanan KR, Ayyanar R (c&wk), Govindaranjan AS, Akash P, Sivamurugan M, Saie Sharan Y, Jasvanth S, Abeesh T A, Rajasekar Reddy, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Madan Kumar K

Patriots: Yathish Kumar N, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (c&wk), Parameeswaran S, Shashank V, Hrithik Singh, Jaya Suriya, Subramaniyan K, Ram Kumar D, Jai Dagar, Krishna Pandya, Avinash Badrinath

