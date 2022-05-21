EAG vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, May 21, 8:30 AM IST

EAG vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Eagles and Titans: Eagles will be bidding to register their first victory in the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022 as they will lock horns with Titans. The two teams will play at the CAP Siechem Ground on May 21, Saturday from 8:30 AM IST.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The Eagles made a dismal start in the T10 league. They were beaten by Smashers in the curtain-raiser by eight wickets. Ayyanar R scored 47 runs in the first innings to help the Eagles post 75 runs on the board. However, his efforts went in vain Smashers completed the target within 7.5 overs. The big loss has pushed the team to the bottom of the points table.

Speaking of Titans, they also endured a poor start by losing to the Warriors. The eight-wicket defeat came due to a below-average bowling performance. Titans bowlers failed to pose any threat to the opposition when they were chasing 90 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Eagles and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

EAG vs TIT Telecast

Eagles vs Titans game will not be telecast in India.

EAG vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EAG vs TIT Match Details

EAG vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 8:30 AM IST on May 21, Saturday.

EAG vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jay Pandey

Vice-captain: Jasvanth S

Suggested Playing XI for EAG vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ayyanar R

Batters: Saie Sharan Y, Jay Pandey, Rohit D, AS Govindaraajan

All-rounders: Ameer Zeeshan M, Kushal Prajapat, Jasvanth S

Advertisement

Bowlers: Gurvinder Singh, M Madan, Dinesh Subramani

EAG vs TIT Probable XIs

Eagles: Mathan M, Kumar Pazhani, Ashith Rajiv, Ayyanar R, Akash P, AS Govindaraajan, Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, M Madan Kumar, Abeesh T A

Titans: Ameer Zeeshan N, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Kushal Prajapat, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew M, Gurvinder Singh, Dunesh Kumar, Dinesh Subramani

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here