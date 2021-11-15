EAT vs MWT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for USA National Championship 2021 between East Zone vs Midwest Zone, November 15, 2100 IST

>EAT vs MWT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s USA National Championship 2021 between East Zone and Midwest Zone: The USA Men’s National Championships 2021 is all set to get underway from Monday, November 15. The tournament will provide a new platform for budding cricketers to make a case for their selection towards the national team. USA is scheduled to play against Ireland soon. Eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four and each team will play three group games, top two teams from the groups will take part in the grand finale.

East Zone will lock horns with Midwest Zone in their opening game of the USA National Championship on Monday. The match will be hosted at the Ground 5, MLC National Cricket Center, Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas, the game starts at 09:00 PM IST. Both sides have some exciting players in their ranks and would look to begin their campaigns on a positive note.

>Ahead of the match between East Zone and Midwest Zone; here is everything you need to know:

>EAT vs MWT Telecast

The East Zone vs Midwest Zone game will not be telecasted in India.

>EAT vs MWT Live Streaming

Select matches of the tournament including the upcoming one between East Zone and Midwest Zone will be streamed on USA Cricket’s YouTube Channel.

>EAT vs MWT Match Details

Match 1 of the USA National Championship 2021, between East Zone vs Midwest Zone will be played on Monday, November 15 at the MLC National Cricket Center, Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 09:00 PM IST.

>EAT vs MWT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akshay Homraj

Vice-Captain: Jacobus Pienaar

>Suggested Playing XI for EAT vs MWT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Homraj

Batters: Xavier Marshall, Gajanand Singh, Saad Ali

All-rounders: Damion Jacobs, Bhaskar Yadram, Karan Kumar,Hasan Bemat

Bowlers: Datta Prakash, Karima Gore, Jacobus Pienaar

>EAT vs MWT Probable XIs:

East Zone: Xavier Marshall (C), Akshay Homraj, Aryan Joshi, Bhaskar Yadram, Damion Jacobs, Derek Narine, Dominique RIkhi, Gajanand Singh, Jaladh Dua, Juanoy Drysdale, Karima Gore

Midwest Zone: Nikhil Kanchan (C), Datta Prakash, Farhad Babar, Ferhan Ali, Hasan Bemat, Jacobus Pienaar, Saad Ali, Joshua Kind, Karan Kumar, Luke Schofield, Mohit Patel

