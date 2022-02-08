East Bengal Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women Dream11, EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Update, EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Win, EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 App, EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 2021, EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Live Streaming

EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between East Bengal Club Women and Kalighat Club Women:

The fifth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 will be hosted between East Bengal Club Women and Kalighat Club Women at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 09:00 AM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

East Bengal Club Women started the tournament with a victory. They defeated Aryan Club Women in their first match by 35 runs. Brishti Maji delivered promising performances for the team as she added 31 runs to the scoreboard. Maji was also brilliant with the ball as she picked three wickets to help the team defend 97 runs.

Kalighat Club Women also got off to a dream start in the league. Kalighat hammered Aryan Club Women in their opening match by 15 runs. Kalighat scored 95 runs in their ten overs with contributions from all the top batters. The team was also successful in defending the total as Anindita Nath picked three wickets.

Ahead of the match between East Bengal Club Women and Kalighat Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

EBC-W vs KAC-W Telecast

EBC-W vs KAC-W match will not be telecasted in India.

EBC-W vs KAC-W Live Streaming

The East Bengal Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

EBC-W vs KAC-W Match Details

The East Bengal Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 09:00 AM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nisha Maji

Vice-Captain- Antara Ghosh

Suggested Playing XI for EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nisha Maji, Aparna Mondal

Batters: Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Ankita Mahato

All-rounders: Puja Rajak, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Brishti Maji

Bowlers: Shreya Karar, Antara Ghosh, Sushmita Paul

EBC-W vs KAC-W Probable XIs:

East Bengal Club Women: Aparna Mondal, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Tithi Swarpan Das, Antara Ghosh, Shreya Karar, Shrayosi Aich, Barnali Tamuli, Brishti Maji, Puja Rajak

Kalighat Club Women: Soumoshree Bhowmick, Rajanya Maity, Pampa Sarkar, Mamata Kisku, Gouher Sultana (Captain), Ankita Mahato, Puja Adhikary, Sushmita Paul, Samayita Adhikari, Anindita Nath, Nisha Maji

