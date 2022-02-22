EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between East Bengal Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women: In the second semi-final of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2021, we have East Bengal Club Women going up against Rajasthan Club Women. The knockout game will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 01:00 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

This will be the third time that the two teams will have a go at each other. Previously, both East Bengal and Rajasthan won a game each. Overall, the two teams performed well during the group games.

East Bengal played a total of ten and won six out of them to sit at second place in the points table. Rajasthan Club Women, on the other hand, ended up winning and losing five games each. With 20 points, they are occupying a place below East Bengal.

Ahead of the match between East Bengal Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

EBC-W vs RAC-W Telecast

EBC-W vs RAC-W match will not be telecast in India.

EBC-W vs RAC-W Live Streaming

The East Bengal Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

EBC-W vs RAC-W Match Details

The East Bengal Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 01:00 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Trishita Sarkar

Vice-Captain- Dipa Das

Suggested Playing XI for EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Brishti Majhi, Sanshita Bishwas

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Jhumpa Roy, Trishita Sarkar

All-rounders: Rupa Dutta, Tithi Das

Bowlers: Ananya Halder, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich

EBC-W vs RAC-W Probable XIs:

East Bengal Club Women: Ankita Chakraborty (c), Bristi Maji(wk), Riya Das, Tithi Das, Puja Rajak, Trishita Sarkar, Antara Ghosh, Riya Goswami, Swastika Kundu, Shrayosi Aich, Jhumpa Roy

Rajasthan Club Women: Priyanka Sarkar, Rupa Dutta, Dhara Gujjar©, Sansthita Biswas(wk), Saika Ishaque, Dipa Das, Priti Mondal, Ananya Halder, Rasmani Das, Zoya Laskar, Sumana Mondal

