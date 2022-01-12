ECB Planning to Restrict England Players' Participation in IPL After Ashes Defeat: Report

The below-par performances of the England cricketers in Ashes have now put their participation in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in jeopardy. It has been learned that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is planning to conduct a full review into England’s defeat Down Under.

According to a report in mirror.co.uk, director of cricket Ashley Giles would be preparing a report which will include a number of recommendations to improve the Test team’s fortunes. Baring English cricketers from taking part in the IPL would be one of the ideas.

The Indian T20 league usually lasts two months, however, this year it’s set to get longer with the introduction of two new teams. The IPL 2022 is set to clash with the initial phase of England’s Test summer as the knockout stages are likely to overlap with their first Test against New Zealand at in June.

The IPL 2022 players auction is scheduled to take place in February in which a lot of England players are expected to take part. So far, only Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali have been retained by their respective franchises.

It has also been learned that the players participating in the IPL will be asked to cut short their time in India so that they can feature in some domestic games to prepare for the New Zealand Tests.

On the other hand, former England players have time and again criticised current players for emphasising IPL over international fixtures. Michael Atherton, former England captain, stressed the fact that the cricketers should not miss national duties for the cash-rich T20 league.

“The leading multi-format players are paid seven-figure sums, but, incredibly, the ECB washes its hands of them for two months of the year during the Indian Premier League," Atherton wrote in his column for the Times.

“The players should be told that, while the ECB will be accommodating of the request to play in IPL, a 12-month contract is exactly that, and the granting of a no-objection certificate to play in IPL and other franchised competitions is contingent on it being in the best interests of the England team," he added.

