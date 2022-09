ECB Releases Lengthy 2023 Summer Season Featuring Multi-Format Ashes

The England Cricket Board has released a lengthy summer schedule for 2023 which will see the likes of Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland touring the British Isles. Ben Stokes and his men will open their summer campaign against a one-off Test match against Ireland at Lord’s, which will be played between June 1-4. This will be followed by the all-important Ashes against arch-rivals Australia which will be contested between June 16 to July 31, with Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval set to host the Tests.

The England men’s side will also contest in an ODI and a T20I series against New Zealand, comprising four 20-over and four 50-over games. The series against New Zealand will be played between August 30 and September 15.

They will also play a three-match ODI series against Ireland between September 20 and 26, as they ramp up their preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be played in India.

England also announced the schedule of the multi-format women’s Ashes series, including the first-ever five-day Test match for the England women’s team on home soil.

The series will consist of one Test (worth four points), three ODIs (worth two points) and three T20Is (worth two points). It will be played between June 22 and July 18.

The women’s team will also take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series (between September 2-9) and a three-match T20I series (between September 14-19), in what rounds up a bumper home schedule for both the men’s and the women’s sides.

England’s home schedule for 2023:

Thursday June 1-Sunday June 4: One-off Test Match, England Men v Ireland Men, Lord’s

Men’s Ashes Series

Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st Test, England Men v Australia Men, Edgbaston

Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Lord’s

Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Headingley

Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th Test, England Men v Australia Men, Emirates Old Trafford

Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th Test, England Men v Australia Men, The Kia Oval

Women’s Ashes Series

Thursday June 22-Monday June 26: One-off Test Match, England Women v Australia Women. Trent Bridge

Saturday July 1: 1st T20I, England Women v Australia Women, Edgbaston

Wednesday July 5: 2nd T20I, England Women v Australia Women, The Kia Oval

Saturday July 8: 3rd T20I, England Women v Australia Women, Lord’s

Wednesday July 12: 1st ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Seat Stadium, Bristol

Sunday July 16: 2nd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, The Ageas Bowl

Tuesday July 18: 3rd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Men’s T20I series v New Zealand

Wednesday August 30: 1st T20I, England Men v New Zealand, Seat Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Friday September 1: 2nd T20I, England Men v New Zealand, Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday September 3: 3rd T20I, England Men v New Zealand, Edgbaston

Tuesday September 5: 4th T20I, England Men v New Zealand, Trent Bridge

Women’s T20I series v Sri Lanka

Saturday September 2: 1st T20I, England Women v Sri Lanka Women, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Wednesday September 6: 2nd T20I, England Women v Sri Lanka Women, Incora County Ground, Derby

Saturday September 9: 3rd T20I, England Women v Sri Lanka Women, Seat Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Men’s ODI series v New Zealand

Friday September 8: 1st ODI, England Men v New Zealand, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday September 10: 2nd ODI, England Men v New Zealand, The Ageas Bowl

Wednesday September 13: 3rd ODI, England Men v New Zealand, Kia Oval

Friday September 15: 4th ODI, England Men v New Zealand, Lord’s

Women’s ODI series v Sri Lanka

Thursday September 14: 1st ODI, England Women v Sri Lanka Women, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

Sunday September 17: 2nd ODI, England Women v Sri Lanka Women, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Tuesday September 19: 3rd ODI, England Women v Sri Lanka Women, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

Men’s ODI series v Ireland

Wednesday September 20: 1st ODI, England Men v Ireland Men, Headingley

Saturday September 23: 2nd ODI, England Men v Ireland Men, Trent Bridge

Tuesday September 26: 3rd ODI, England Men v Ireland Men, Seat Stadium, Bristol

