ECC vs GR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Evergreen Cricket Club and Goteborg Royals: Evergreen Cricket Club will be playing against Goteborg Royals in the opening match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022. Landskrona Cricket Club will host the much-awaited fixture on Tuesday, May 3.

Goteborg Royals made a brilliant start to the T10 Championship. The team won their first two games against Helsingborg Stars. Royals’ bowlers are in a fine form in the competition as they restricted Stars to 84 and 63 runs in ten overs. Goteborg Royals will start the Tuesday contest as favorites as they are expected to continue their stay at the top of the points table.

Evergreen Cricket Club will be playing their first match of the competition on Tuesday. ECC are a relatively new side in the competition. They have Mehran Khan, Haris Idrees, Imran Kiyani, and Chaudhary Sadar as their crucial players.

Ahead of the match between Evergreen Cricket Club and Goteborg Royals, here is everything you need to know:

ECC vs GR Telecast

Evergreen Cricket Club vs Goteborg Royals game will not be telecast in India.

ECC vs GR Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ECC vs GR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 3, Tuesday.

ECC vs GR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mehran Khan

Vice-Captain - Bharat Konka

Suggested Playing XI for ECC vs GR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arslan Ali

Batters: Mehran Khan, Haris Idrees, Vinoth Tamilselvan

All-rounders: Imran Kiyani, Bharat Konka, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan

Bowlers: Abdullah Muhammad, Nikhil Joy, Rajiv Saha, Chaudhary Sadar

ECC vs GR Probable XIs:

Evergreen Cricket Club: Abdullah Muhammad, Arslan Ali, Chaudhary Sadar, Haris Idrees, Hussam Yusufzai, Imran Kiyani, Khurram Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Qadeer, Naveed Ahmed

Goteborg Royals: Bharat Konka, Vilas Hegde, Rajiv Saha, Raghul Subramanian, Ravi Bakka, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Nikhil Joy, Abhishek Patel, Nishith Arra, Bharath Subramanya, Vinoth Tamilselvan

