ECC vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Evergreen Cricket Club and Malmohus:

Evergreen Cricket Club and Malmohus will go up against each other in the first semi-final match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 on Saturday at the Landskrona Cricket Club. The game will kick off at 12:30 PM IST on May 14.

Malmohus are heading into the semi-final game after defeating Seaside Cricket Club in the quarter-final by seven wickets. Dheeraj Malhotra and Sandeep Mallidi steered the team to victory as they remained not out while scoring 30 and 31 runs respectively. The batting exploits by Dheeraj and Sandeep helped the team in chasing the 148-run target with ease.

Evergreen Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won all their games in the T10 league so far. After remaining undefeated in the group games, the team lost to Hisingens in the quarter-final. Aftab Mohammad picked up a four-wicket haul to stop Hisingens at 56 runs. In the second innings, Umar Nawaz scored not out 38 runs to help his team win in 6.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Evergreen Cricket Club and Malmohus, here is everything you need to know:

ECC vs MAM Telecast

Evergreen Cricket Club vs Malmohus game will not be telecast in India

ECC vs MAM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ECC vs MAM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 14, Friday.

ECC vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dheeraj Malhotra

Vice-Captain - Sandeep Mallidi

Suggested Playing XI for ECC vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ankit Gupta

Batters: Sambit Pattanaik, Ahmed Ali, Sandeep Mallidi, Abdullah Mohammed

All-rounders: Dheeraj Malhotra, Umar Nawaz, Imran Kiyani

Bowlers: Adam Sarten, Abdul Basit, Muhammed Qadeer

ECC vs MAM Probable XIs:

Evergreen Cricket Club: Mohammed Qadeer, Abdul Basit, Imran Kiyani, Saqib Lateef, Ahmed Ali(c), Umar Nawaz, Rajiv Swain, Haris Idrees(wk), Abdullah Muhammed, Shahid Sarwar, Awais Naeem

Malmohus: Sandeep Mallidi, Ankit Gupta (c), Sambit Pattanaik, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sheron Nord, Ashish Rajput, Prasanjit Behera, Adam Sarten, Sachin Khairnar, Varjun Vinod (wk), Rizwan Ashraf

