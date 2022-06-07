Eden Gardens Club House Set For a 'Swanky' Face Lift

Plans are underway to to give the historic Eden Gardens’ clubhouse a ‘more modern’ and swanky face lift with Cricket Association of Bengal hoping to complete the project before the end of this year. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said the design for the interior of the club house, dressing rooms and media centre have been approved by the Apex Council.

“Eden Gardens is considered as one of the best cricket facilities in the world. To keep up its international standard we have decided to do a face lift of the interior of Club House, the players’ dressing rooms and the media centre in the first phase. The tenders are already out," Dalmiya said.

“The designs have been approved by the Apex Council. Before the end of the year, we hope to see a far more swanky and modern Club House," he added.

Meanwhile, the work on the lower tier seats of the club house has already begun, while canopies are also being erected on F, G, and H stands of the gallery.

The CAB also announced the start of six days coaching camps across various districts of the state.

While the camps will continue all year round, zonal camps will also happen simultaneously and players will be picked from these camps.

This will be followed by an open trial for girls on June 13 and 14, the CAB president said. “We have always stressed on finding new talents from the districts. These coaching camps will help identify fresh crop of players," Dalmiya said.

