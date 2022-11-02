EDK vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction: Edex Knights vs Mater Dei Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ECS Malta 2022 Qualifiers match, November 2, Marsa Sports Club, 3:00 pm IST

EDK vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s ECS Malta 2022 Qualifiers match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei: Edex Knights will clash against Mater Dei in the 34th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2022 on Wednesday. The match is slated to begin at 3:00 pm IST and will take place at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

With three victories and one defeat, Edex Knights are top of the points table in their group. Basil George’s excellent all-round performance has been the trump card for the Knights. He took three key wickets at an economy of 6.5 and hammered 29 runs at a strike rate of 290 in the game against the Southern Crusaders. Knights will be hoping to replicate their good performances and seal their spot for the knockout stages.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mater Dei currently ranks fourth in the points table with just a solitary win and three defeats to their name. Mater Dei’s all-rounder Azeem Sathi has been the pick of the players. He has scored 52 runs and bagged two wickets in the tournament.

Both teams have a solid squad, so fans can expect a thrilling game of T10 cricket.

Ahead of the match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei; here is everything you need to know:

EDK vs MTD Telecast

The match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will be not be broadcasted in India.

EDK vs MTD Live Streaming

The match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will be streamed live on the FanCode app and Website.

EDK vs MTD Match Details

The match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, November 2, at 3:00 pm IST.

EDK vs MTDDream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Akashlal Ramesan

Vice-Captain: Nithin Babu

Suggested Playing XI for EDK vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Dileep, Shrijay Patel

Batsmen: Basil George, Akashlal Ramesan, Cornelius Younus

All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Michael Nazir, Nithin Babu

Bowlers: Justin Shaju, Pintu Ghosh, Eldhose Mathew

Edex Knights and Mater Dei Possible Starting XI:

Edex KnightsPredicted Starting Line-up: Avinash Dileep (wk), Akashlal Ramesan, Amal Babu, Samuel Stanislaus, Vishnu Shaju, Nithin Sunny(C), Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu

Advertisement

Mater DeiPredicted Starting Line-up: Sam Aquilina (C), Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Sagar Arif, Muhammad Zubair, Michael Nazir, Shrijay Patel (wk), Pintu Ghosh, Faisal Naeem, Salman Khan-I, Muthu Kumaran

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here