Eight State Cricket Boards Request BCCI to Reconsider Cancelling Ranji Trophy: Report

The BCCI has reportedly received requests from several state cricket boards to reconsider its decision to cancel Ranji Trophy for a second straight season. The Indian cricket board took the call to suspend the domestic season earlier this month following an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, eight state units have informally approached the BCCI and the board though has replied saying it may look at the possibility but hasn’t given a firm commitment.

Last week, after a meeting, BCCI did take the call to resume the Indian domestic cricket season by February end but only if the coronavirus situation permits. However, the major concern, apart from the pandemic, is the window available to conduct an event like Ranji Trophy.

The board will require around 75 days for a complete Ranji season and the fact that the IPL 2022 could begin as early as the last week of March shrinks the available window.

Considering the quarantine and bio-bubble requirements, the preparations for the T20 league will have to start by the third week of March and in the eventuality of IPL being held outside India, the process will get underway much earlier. This leaves the board the entire February (28 days) and first two weeks of March to conduct Ranji Trophy which is not sufficient.

The daily further reported that the state boards want BCCI to at least hold the group stage but even for that, the requirement is at least 39 days including the quarantine period. This means, the event should get underway by the first week of February.

Reportedly, there’s little hope among the state associations that Ranji Trophy will be held under the prevailing circumstances.

