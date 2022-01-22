Eight Test Positive For Covid in PSL 2022 Bubble Ahead of Opening Clash: Report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been hit by COVID-positive cases days before the scheduled start of the new season on January 27.

According to a report, three players and five support staff have returned positive results for the virus after the latest round of testing, with tournament director Salman Naseer quoted as saying by espncricinfo on Saturday that they have all gone into isolation.

As per COVID-19 protocols, the cricketers will be able to join their respective teams’ training sessions from January 24, at the end of their isolation periods, “if they produce two negative test results", the report said.

The PSL organisers have so far conducted more than 250 tests since January 20 since the players and support staff of the six franchises started checking into their hotels, after returning negative results in the pre-arrival tests.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also reportedly conducting “pre-emptive testing" on hotel staff and PCB officials since January 14.

“PCB remains committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all participants so that they can play and perform to the best of their abilities," Naseer said in a statement. “In the environment that we presently live in, there will be positive cases, but we have robust health and safety plans to ensure the event is played and concluded in the 27 January to 27 February window."

The report said that, the PSL organisers will conduct 17 rounds of tests during the competition, and if someone tests COVID-positive, he will have to undergo mandatory three-day quarantine, followed by four days of training before the tournament commences in Karachi.

