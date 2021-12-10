'Either Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer Could’ve Come In'-Ravi Shastri Looks Back at 2019 Cricket World Cup Gaffe

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has taken a jibe at selectors, especially at chief selector MSK Prasad who picked India’s squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In an exclusive to Times of India, he said that he was amazed at three wicket-keepers, and either Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer should have been there. “I had no say in that (team selection). But I wasn’t okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati or Shreyas could’ve come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh [Karthik] all together?"

>ALSO READ | ‘We Made Kumble the Captain and Groomed Dhoni’: Ex-India Selector’s Advice on Scenario After Split Captaincy

Advertisement

The team played some good cricket, losing only to eventual champions England in the group stage. Although, they were outplayed by New Zealand in the only knockout game—semi-final. The management struggled to find the number four and paid the price for it. All of this, despite Rayudu being groomed for the position in the lead up. The way he was snubbed also raised eyebrows. Shastri finally opened up and expressed his disappointment at the selection gaffe.

“But I never interfered with the selectors’ work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion," he added.

>‘They didn’t want to give me Bharat Arun’

Besides, he also spoke about India’s fast bowling coach Bharat Arun who played a key role in grooming the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami—India’s new fast bowling sensation. He revealed that some people didn’t want him on board.

>Also Read | ‘There Was Always a Lot of Negativities Around’: Ravi Shastri on People Who Wanted His Team to ‘Fail’

Advertisement

“Yes. They didn’t want to give me Bharat Arun either as the bowling coach. And looking at how things pan out - the very guy they didn’t want as the bowling coach went on to become the finest this country has ever had. And I’m not pointing any fingers at people in general. Specific people. I must say an attempt was made to ensure I don’t get the job. But such is life," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here