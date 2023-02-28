'Ek Kohli Bacha Hoya Hai’: Virat Kohli is at the Top of Haris Rauf’s Wicket Bucket List

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli may be at the fag end of his legendary career but picking up a prized wicket, like Kohli’s, still remains the ultimate aim for any bowler.

Pakistan’s premier pacer Haris Rauf has confirmed the same. While speaking to Babar Azam after a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, Rauf included Kohli’s wicket on his bucket list. Haris Rauf’s team Lahore Qalandars has even shared a heartwarming video of their conversation on Twitter.

“Jo marzi ho jaaye, par wicket leni hai. Ek Kohli bacha hua hai, tussi bache huye ho. Williamson slip toh do vaari bach gaya si. Par yeh 3-4 player mere hain. (No matter what happens. I just need to take your wicket! Only Kohli and you are the exception right now. Williamson was saved from slip twice. But I have these 3-4 players, in my mind)," Haris Rauf can be heard telling Babar Azam in the video.

Reacting to Rauf’s wish list, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper had a hilarious reply. He said, “Nets ka out maan le. (You already got me in practice sessions)." Rauf, then replied, “No. I need your wicket in the match."

Widely considered to be one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Virat Kohli recently completed 25,000 runs in international cricket across all three formats.

The talismanic batter achieved the feat during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Interestingly, Kohli had smashed Haris Rauf for two towering sixes during the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at last year’s T20 World Cup.

Those two sixes had proved to be the turning point in the match as Team India went on to chase down the target of 160 runs. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see Rauf wanting to get back at Kohli by picking up his wicket.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in this year’s PSL. The lanky bowler has played a major role in his team’s success.

Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars have won four out of their five matches in the tournament so far and are the favourites to qualify for the play-offs. Lahore defeated Islamabad United in their last fixture on February 27.

