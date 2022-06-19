‘MS was Still Playing, then Rishabh was Coming in’: How Ex-UP Ranji Captain Switched his Profession to Being a Lawyer

What often do cricketers choose to do after drawing curtains on their careers? Since the game remains instilled deep in their hearts, they wish to remain closer to it in every possible capacity. They either take up the coaching job or end up with a mic in their hands; being a commentator. Also, there were certain players, like India’s S Venkataraghavan and Sri Lanka’s Kumara Dharmasena, who opted not to leave the field after retirement, and hence became match officials.

And when we speak about the Indian cricketers, they have got a few more career options to navigate; like acting in films, politics etc. Going out of this league, there’s one man who paved his way to a different genre. He is former cricketer Eklavya Dwivedi.

Advertisement

Born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Eklavya made his domestic debut against Rajasthan during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2008. A couple of years later, he made it to the Uttar Pradesh Ranji Team, playing his debut game against Odisha in November 2010.

In 2016, the former wicketkeeper-batter witnessed a meteoric rise in his career following his heroics in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 258 runs in 9 games, ending as the highest run-getter for UP. On the back of a terrific season, he bagged an IPL contract worth Rs 1 crore from Gujarat Lions and went on to play 4 matches in what was the franchise’s debut season.

Before shifting his focus to being a full-time lawyer, he had played 43 First-class games, 36 List A and 47 T20 matches. He scored more than 3000 runs including 3 centuries in the longest format. He also holds the record for the fastest first-class century for Uttar Pradesh, off just 70 balls, and also the fastest List A fifty in 21 balls; both against Railways.

Advertisement

Besides Gujarat Lions, he had been a part of Chennai Super Kings, Pune Warriors India and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why did Eklavya switch his profession from cricket to being a lawyer?

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Cricketnext, the former Uttar Pradesh captain said spoke in length about why did he shift his focus.

Advertisement

“That’s a story in itself. I’ve played cricket for a while, as you would’ve known. Basically, I’ve a family background in law. I had a foundation to work with; to get started and switch from cricket to law," Eklavya said.

He began his journey with the aim to play for the country. But, at 30, when he saw the chance slipping away, he made up his mind to try what his family was already involved in.

Advertisement

“See, the idea behind playing cricket was that I’ll end up playing for the country. And when I saw that slipping away as I was already thirty by that time and MS (Dhoni) was still playing and then Rishabh (Pant) was coming into the scene," Eklavya said.

“So, I had to make a calculated move about what should be the next step in my career. I could have played for another 4-5 years of domestic cricket and IPL, but then it would have been very difficult for me to switch from cricket to law. While there was still time, I chose to change my profession.

“And see, probably I’ve landed at the right place (he chuckles)."

Advertisement

Leaving the cricket kit aside and picking up law books and journals to become a lawyer takes quite some courage, especially when you are 30 years old. But Eklavya found it interesting and made it possible for himself.

“After cricket, I did it (pursued law). I completed my LLB around 2018 from India. And I’m currently working independently, and also doing my masters in International commercial and corporate laws from England, simultaneously," he said.

Eklavya is currently handling Rishabh Pant’s case

Eklavya is currently handling the case of Rishabh Pant where the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was conned by a former Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh. The accused had offered Pant to get him expensive watches and mobile phones at a cheaper rate. However, the cricketer got duped for Rs 1.63 crore through a bounced cheque.

ALSO READ - ‘Rishabh Pant Trusted Mrinank Singh’ - Lawyer Eklavya Dwivedi on What Led to Rs. 1.63 Cr Duping Case

“Rishabh placed that order and remitted some funds from his bank account. He also gave Mrinank some expensive jewellery to sell. Post which, the accused couldn’t deliver any of these goods to my client.

“After that happened, both Rishabh and his manager were persistent. Subsequently, there was a mutual oral settlement they arrived at. On this oral settlement, Mr Mrinank Singh issued a cheque in favour of Rishabh for Rs 1.63 cr, which eventually bounced," explained Eklavya.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here