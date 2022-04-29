EKS vs SKS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Japan T20 League 2022, April 29, 7:20 AM IST

EKS vs SKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Japan T20 League 2022 match between East Kanto Sunrisers and South Kanto Super Kings: Japan T20 League 2022 will kickstart on April 29 with the curtain-raiser between East Kanto Sunrisers and South Kanto Super Kings. A total of 12 matches will be played in the league from April 29 to May 1 at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

Five teams are participating in the event, East Kanto Sunrisers, Kansai Chargers, North Kanto Lions, South Kanto Super Kings, and West Kanto Hurricanes. The opening game between East Kanto Sunrisers and South Kanto Super Kings is likely to be an interesting battle as both the teams have strong squads on paper.

South Kanto Super Kings will play under the leadership of Sabaorish Ravichandran. They have Aarav Tiwari, Rohit Kesari, Piyush Kumbhare, and Kento Yokoi as their crucial players.

Coming to East Kanto Sunrisers, they will be led by Supun Nawarathna in the T20 competition. The team will hope for good performances from Tsuyoshi Takada, Kasun Ganesh, and Malith Neranjan.

Ahead of the match between East Kanto Sunrisers and South Kanto Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

EKS vs SKS Telecast

East Kanto Sunrisers vs South Kanto Super Kings game will not be telecast in India.

EKS vs SKS Live Streaming

The Japan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EKS vs SKS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 at 7:20 AM IST on April 29, Friday.

EKS vs SKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sanjaya Yapabandara

Vice-Captain - Piyush Kumbhare

Suggested Playing XI for EKS vs SKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Supun Nawarathna

Batters: Ibrahim Takahashi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Aarav Tiwari

All-rounders: Sabaorish Ravichandran, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Aditya Phadke, Anil Kumar

Bowlers: Piyush Kumbhare, Ashley Thurgate, Gurman Singh

EKS vs SKS Probable XIs:

East Kanto Sunrisers: Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota-Dobell, Tsuyoshi Takada, Supun Nawarathna, Sarfraz Petkar, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Naveen Negi, Manav Natarajan, Kasun Ganesh, Malith Neranjan

South Kanto Super Kings: Rohit Kesari, Kento Yokoi, Alex Patmore, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Anil Kumar, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Luke Bates, Kohei Kubota, Aarav Tiwari, Aditya Phadke

