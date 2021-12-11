EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 11, 8:30 PM IST

>EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Emirates Blues and Abu Dhabi: The upcoming match of the Emirates D10 2021 will see Abu Dhabi squaring off against Emirates Blues. The match will be conducted at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Ground in Abu Dhabi at 8:30 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

Emirates Blues have done a decent job in the tournament. The team has won two games while losing as many matches. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, haven’t been at their best in the competition. The team has won just one out of their five league matches.

The match between Emirates Blues and Abu Dhabi ended with Blues recording a victory by eight wickets. Abu Dhabi could score only 100 runs in their allotted ten overs and Emirates Blues easily chased the target in eight overs.

>Ahead of the match between Emirates Blues and Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

>EMB vs ABD Telecast

The EMB vs ABD match will not be telecasted in India.

>EMB vs ABD Live Streaming

The Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>EMB vs ABD Match Details

The EMB vs ABD match will be played at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Ground in Abu Dhabi at 8:30 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

>EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jamshaid Zafar

Vice-Captain- Aryan Lakra

>Suggested Playing XI for EMB vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Boota

Batters: Fahad Nawaz, Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, CP Rizwan, Jamshaid Zafar

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia

Bowlers: Adil Raza, Danish Qureshi, Ghulam Murtaza

>EMB vs ABD Probable XIs:

Emirates Blues: Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (c), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota (wk), Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, Matiullah, Aryan Lakra, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi

Abu Dhabi: Sahil Sunil Hariani, Salik Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Mazhar Bashir, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, Ghulam Murtaza, Adil Raza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai

