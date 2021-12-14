>EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Emirates Blues and Ajman: In the 28th match of the Emirates D10 2021, we have Emirates Blues playing against Ajman. The two teams will take the field on December 14, Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 6:00 pm IST. It is a must-win encounter for both Emirates Blues and Ajman as the team winning the game is likely to proceed to the knockout round.

Ajman haven’t done their best in the tournament so far. The team got rid of their losing streak in the last match by securing a seven-wicket win over Sharjah. The victory must have booted Ajman’s confidence and they will be hoping to produce another exciting performance on Tuesday. They are currently sitting at fourth place with three victories from nine league matches.

Advertisement

In the case of Emirates Blues, the team did start the tournament on a promising note. Though there has been a massive dip in the team’s performance. Emirates have won just one of their last seven matches. The team will have the last chance on Tuesday to redeem itself and confirm a playoff berth. Overall, Emirates Blues also have three victories of nine matches. They are fifth in the standings due to a low net run rate.

Ahead of the match between Emirates Blues and Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

>EMB vs AJM Telecast

The EMB vs AJM match will not be telecast in India.

>EMB vs AJM Live Streaming

The Emirates Blues vs Ajman fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

>EMB vs AJM Match Details

The EMB vs AJM match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 6:00 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday.

>EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Alishan Sharafu

>Vice-captain: Yuvraj Barua

>Suggested Playing XI for EMB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

>Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Qasim Muhammad, Mayank, CP Rizwan

>Allrounders: Rahul Bhatia, Aryan Lakra, Yuvraj Barua

>Bowlers: Mohammed Farazuddin, Danish Qureshi, Nasir Aziz

>EMB vs AJM Probable XIs

>Emirates Blues: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (c), Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Boota (wk), Mohammed Farazuddin

>Ajman: Essam Muti ur Rab, Yuvraj Barua, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Nasir Aziz ©, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mayank, Malik Qamar Abbas

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here