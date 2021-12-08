>EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Emirates Blues and Dubai: In the fourth match of the Emirates D 10 2021, Emirates Blues will cross swords with Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday. The two teams are likely to produce a high-scoring thriller as they started off on a similar note in the T10 tournament.

Emirates Blues have occupied the second position in the points table with two points. The team got off to a dream start as they defeated Abu Dhabi in the first match by eight wickets. Owing to all-round performance, Emirates chased a total of 100 runs within eight overs only.

Dubai also delivered an ideal performance in their first game. The franchise defeated the defending champions Sharjah by nine wickets. Dubai bowlers put up a good show as they restricted the opposition to a paltry total of 65 runs in their allotted ten overs.

>Ahead of the match between Emirates Blues and Dubai; here is everything you need to know:

>EMB vs DUB Telecast

The EMB vs DUB match will not be telecasted in India.

>EMB vs DUB Live Streaming

The Emirates Blues vs Dubai fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>EMB vs DUB Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

>EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ameer Hamza

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Boota

>Suggested Playing XI for EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Boota

Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, Syed-Haider Shah, CP Rizwan

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Mohammad Farazuddin, Matiullah, Harshit Seth

>EMB vs DUB Probable XIs:

>Emirates Blues: Muhammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, CP Rizwan, Rahul Bhatia, Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Mohammad Farazuddin, Matiullah, Sabir Rao, Vishnu Sukumaran, Ansh Tandon

>Dubai: Bilal Cheema, Ahaan Fernandes, Syed-Haider Shah, Lovepreet Singh, Farooq Mohammad, Ehtesham Siddiq, Muhammad Ismail, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan

