>EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Emirates Blues and Sharjah: The upcoming match of the Emirates D10 2021 will see Sharjah hosting Emirates Blues. Emirates Blues and Sharjah have experienced contrasting rides in the tournament. Blues have done everything right in the tournament so far. The team defeated Abu Dhabi and Dubai in their first two games by eight and six wickets respectively.

In both games, the bowlers have done wonders for the franchise and they will be hoping to play the same way throughout the tournament. Sharjah, on the other hand, couldn’t live up to their tag of defending champions. The franchise is languishing at the bottom with no victory.

So far, Sharjah have recorded a loss against Dubai and Fujairah. The team needs to rework their strategies at the earliest to make a mark in the league.

>Ahead of the match between Emirates Blues and Sharjah; here is everything you need to know:

>EMB vs SHA Telecast

The EMB vs SHA match will not be telecasted in India.

>EMB vs SHA Live Streaming

The Emirates Blues vs Sharjah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>EMB vs SHA Match Details

The EMB vs SHA match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 8:30 PM IST on December 09, Thursday.

>EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ali Anwar

Vice-Captain- Aryan Lakra

>Suggested Playing XI for EMB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Boota

Batters: Fahad Nawaz, Ansar Khan, CP Rizwan

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwar, Danish Qureshi

>EMB vs SHA Probable XIs:

Emirates Blues: Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (c), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota (wk), Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi, Alishan Sharafu, Matiullah, Aryan Lakra

Sharjah: Laxman Manjrekar, Hassan Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Amjad Gul, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Syam Ramesh

