EME vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Emerald and Team Pearl:

The afternoon game of Thursday will see Team Emerald going up against Team Pearl for the second time in the T20 Championship. The two teams will be playing at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on December 23 at 1:00 pm IST.

Team Emerald are in a good zone in the T20 extravaganza. The team has three of their four league matches so far. Emerald hammered Team Sapphire in their last game by eight wickets. As they are leading the points table, the team will be buzzing with confidence.

In the meanwhile, Team Pearl have won two games while losing as many fixtures. Pearl didn’t make a good start, however, they have redeemed themselves by winning their last two games by a decent margin.

The first match between the two sides resulted in Emerald recording a victory by 11 runs. Batting first, Emerald scored 105 runs while Pearl could manage only 94 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Team Emerald and Team Pearl; here is everything you need to know:

EME vs PEA Telecast

The EME vs PEA match will not be telecasted in India.

EME vs PEA Live Streaming

The Team Emerald vs Team Pearl fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

EME vs PEA Match Details

The EME vs PEA match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 1:00 pm IST on December 23, Thursday.

EME vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- JS Deepthi

Vice-Captain- Aswathy Babu

Suggested Playing XI for EME vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aswathy Babu, JS Deepthi

Batters: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Joseph Jisna, Mariya Benny

All-rounders: Mani Minnu, Surendran Aleena, Anil Kumar Anusree

Bowlers: Mohanan Darsana, Suresh A Alka, James Keerthi

EME vs PEA Probable XIs:

Team Emerald: JS Deepthi, PR Vaishna, Mariya Benny, Santosh Anaswara, B Sauparnika, Mohanan Darsana, Suresh A Alka, VJ Joshitha, Baby Arya, Mani Minnu, Surendran Aleena

Team Pearl: Anil Kumar Anusree, Joseph Jisna, Aswathy Babu (wk), Akhila Ponnukuttan, James Keerthi (c), Nithya Loordh, TP Sruthi, Shibu Aleena, Rajan Anju, Ganesh Divya, Gopika Gayathri Devi

