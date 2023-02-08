EMI vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's International League T20 match, February 9, 7:30 pm IST

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for International League 2023 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals: MI Emirates will face Dubai Capitals in the eliminator round of the International league T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on February 9. The loser of this game will have to leave the competition, while the winner plays another game in order to reach the finals. The Capitals managed to grab a comfortable seven-wicket victory against the Emirates in their last match with 11 balls to spare. Dasun Shanaka won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant performance with the bat.

The Dubai-based club finished below Emirates in the table, however, they enjoy a psychological edge over their opponents, having defeated them twice already. The Capitals recorded four victories and five losses in 10 games, during the league stages. The MI Emirates will be hoping that Keiron Pollard can unleash his destructive side, having already scored 337 runs in the tournament so far. Desert Vipers’ Alex Hales is the only batter to have scored more runs than him this season. Pollard also tops the table for the most sixes in the International League T20 as of writing.

Ahead of the match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

EMI vs DUB Telecast

Zee Network has the broadcasting rights for the MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 match in India

EMI vs DUB Live Streaming

The International League T20 2023 match between MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

EMI vs DUB Match Details

The EMI vs DUB International League T20 2023 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm IST.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for EMI vs DUB Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Imran Tahir

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Possible Starting XI:

MI Emirates probable playing XI: Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard(C), Dwayne Bravo, Jordan Thompson, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dubai Capitals probable playing XI: Rovman Powell(C), Dan Lawrence, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Laqman Hazrat, Adam Zampa

