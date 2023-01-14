EMI vs SJH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s International League T20 2023 match between the MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors: MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will play their opening match of the International League T20 2023 on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have a good squad and thus a good battle of cricket is expected.

MI Emirates have appointed Kieron Pollard as their skipper. The team has a power-packed batting line-up with the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Waseem Muhammad, Andre Fletcher, and Will Smeed. Meanwhile, their bowling line-up includes Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dwayne Bravo, and Imran Tahir.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Warriors also have a good mix of players in the squad. They have picked the spin all-rounder Moeen Ali to lead the team in the T20 Championship. Batting will be the biggest strength of the side because of the inclusion of Evin Lewis, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Ahead of the match between the MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

EMI vs SJH Telecast

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors game will be telecasted on Zee Network in India.

EMI vs SJH Live Streaming

International League T20 2023 will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

EMI vs SJH Match Details

EMI vs SJH match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST on January 14, Saturday.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain - Trent Boult

Suggested Playing XI for EMI vs SJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Evin Lewis, DJ Malan

All-rounders: BFW de Leede, MM Ali

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Chris Woakes, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi

EMI vs SJH Probable XIs:

MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (C), SR Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Najibullah Zadran, BFW de Leede, ADS Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir

Sharjah Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, DJ Malan, Evin Lewis, MM Ali (C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, PI Walter, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

