Emotional Ishant Sharma Posts Heartfelt Note For Virat Kohli After he Quit Test Captaincy

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma posted a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli after he stepped down as India Test captain. Ishant, who played with Kohli since childhood, recalled a conversation with the former captain during the 2017-18 South Africa tour where he told him that India need to win Tests in overseas conditions.

After the South Africa tour in 2018, India started playing an attacking brand of cricket in Test and achieved great success. In the past few years, India registered Test series win on Australian soil and produced a dominating show in England last year.

“Thank you for all the memories I’ve shared with you in dressing room and on and off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain and I’ll play 100 test matches for India. All we did was just play cricket with all our heart and things worked out well," Ishant posted on Instagram.

India were ranked 7th when Kohli was named the captain and he stepped down with India topping the Test rankings.

“From No. 7 and hardly winning any series in sena countries to our current standing as the Indian team you have done tremendous job as a Captain."

“I still remember back 2017 in South Africa, where u told me its high time to win series in these countries. Yes, we didn’t win 2017-18 series in Africa, but we went to Australia and beat Australia in Australia. In England 2017-18 series says we lost 4-1, but we know as team how close we came!!," Ishant further wrote.

“So cheers to your most successful Test Captaincy for Indian and thanks for the amazing memories as a Captain you have given us @virat.kohli," he concluded.

Earlier, last year, Kohli relinquished the T20I captaincy after the ICC T20 World Cup and later was sacked as ODI captain as the selectors wanted a single captain for the white-ball formats. Rohit Sharma was named the captain of India’s white-ball formats. Meanwhile, nobody was expecting Kohli to quit Test captaincy at this time as his latest announcement shocked the cricketing world.

