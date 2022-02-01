>EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between England Under 19 and Afghanistan Under 19: In the first Super League semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, England Under 19 will be going up against Afghanistan Under 19. The encounter will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on February 01, Tuesday.

England Under 19 confirmed a berth in the semi-final by defeating South Africa in the knockout game by six wickets. The team easily chased down the target of 210 runs within 32 overs. England are unbeatable in the World Cup so far as they also secured victory in all three league matches to finish at the top of the Group A standings.

Advertisement

Afghanistan Under 19, on the other hand, won two league matches while lost one game to occupy the second place in Group C. They caused an upset for Sri Lanka in the quarter-final as they successfully defend 134 runs. The team cruised to a four-run victory to confirm their qualification for the semi-final.

Ahead of the match between England Under 19 and Afghanistan Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Telecast

EN-U19 vs AF-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Live Streaming

England Under 19 vs Afghanistan Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Match Details

England Under 19 vs Afghanistan Under 19 contest will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 6:30 PM IST on February 01, Tuesday.

>EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Noor Ahmad

>Vice-captain: Tom Prest

>Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Ishaq

>Batters: George Thomas, George Bell, Suliman Safi

>Allrounders: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Ijaz Ahmadzai

>Bowlers: Izharullahq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Thomas Aspinwall

>EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable XIs

>England Under 19: George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden, James Sales

>Afghanistan Under 19: Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sayedi, Nangyalai Khan, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Izharullahq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Abdul Hadi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here