>EN-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between England Under 19 and India Under 19: India will be playing their fourth consecutive Under 19 final as they will square off against England Under 19 in the showpiece event. The final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 06:30 PM IST on February 05, Saturday.

India and England have enjoyed similar rides in the competition. The two teams won all their three league matches to finish at the top of their respective groups. India then defeated Bangladesh Under 19 and Australia Under 19 in the knockout games to secure a final berth.

England, on the other hand, hammered South Africa by six wickets in the quarter-final. The Englishmen followed it up with another brilliant victory over Afghanistan in the semi-final.

Ahead of the match between England Under 19 and India Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>EN-U19 vs IN-U19 Telecast

EN-U19 vs IN-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>EN-U19 vs IN-U19 Live Streaming

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>EN-U19 vs IN-U19 Match Details

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 contest will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 06:30 PM IST on February 05, Saturday.

>EN-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tom Prest

Vice-Captain- Yash Dhull

Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: James Rew

Batters: Yash Dhull, William Luxton, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed

All-rounders: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal

>EN-U19 vs IN-U19 Probable XIs:

England Under 19: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

India Under 19: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

