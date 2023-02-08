EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: England women vs New Zealand women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow's match EN-W vs NZ-W match, February 8, 1:30 pm IST

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Australia women vs Pakistan women: The England women’s team will face off against the New Zealand women’s team in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The game is scheduled to take place at the West Province Cricket Club in Cape Town on February 8, Wednesday. The English side won this showpiece event in the inaugural edition in 2009. However, they haven’t won another title since then, losing out on three occasions in 2012, 2014 and 2018. On all three occasions, they lost to Australia in the final match.

The New Zealand team were the finalists in the tournament’s inaugural edition, yet they haven’t won a T20 World, despite reaching the final round of the 2009 and 2010 editions. They won their last T20I series, 3-0 against Bangladesh, but the English women should prove to be a more stern challenge. Both teams can be considered heavyweights and would be eager to craft some momentum before heading into the World Cup.

Ahead of the match between England women and New Zealand women; here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs NZ-W Telecast

Star Network have the broadcasting rights for the England women vs New Zealand women match in India

EN-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The England women vs New Zealand women match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The EN-W vs NZ-W match will be played at Western Province Cricket Club, Cape Town on Wednesday, February 8, at 1:30 pm IST.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amelia Kerr

Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batter: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Hayley Jensen, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

England women vs New Zealand women Possible Starting XI:

England women Predicted Starting Line-up: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Danielle Gibson, Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean

New Zealand women Predicted Starting Line-up: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson

