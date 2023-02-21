EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the England Women and Pakistan Women: In the second-last league match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, England Women will be battling it out against Pakistan Women. The two teams have experienced contrasting outings in the tournament. England Women have qualified for the second round in the T20 Championship.

They are unbeatable in the tournament with three wins to their name from as many matches. The team is coming into the Tuesday game after defeating India Women by 11 runs. It was a good bowling performance by the side as they defended 151 runs in 20 overs.

As far as Pakistan Women are concerned, they will be playing their last match of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. With two losses and just one win to their name, the Women in Green have been ruled out of the playoff race. The team was hammered by West Indies Women in their last match by three runs.

Ahead of the match between the England Women and Pakistan Women, here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs PK-W Telecast

England Women vs Pakistan Women’s game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

EN-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

EN-W vs PK-W Match Details

EN-W vs PK-W match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 06:30 PM IST on February 21, Tuesday.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bismah Maroof

Vice-Captain - HC Knight

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali

Batters: HC Knight, SIR Dunkley, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: NR Sciver, Alice Capsey, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Sadia Iqbal, S Ecclestone, S Glenn, Nashra Sandhu

EN-W vs PK-W Probable XIs:

England Women: DN Wyatt, SIR Dunkley, Alice Capsey, HC Knight(C), NR Sciver, KH Brunt, AE Jones, S Ecclestone, S Glenn, LK Bell, CE Dean

Pakistan Women: Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Tuba Hassan, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof(C), Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Fatima, Ayesha Naseem, Omaima Sohail

