EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for England vs South Africa 2022, July 15, 6:30 PM IST

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between England Women and South Africa Women: England Women will aim to take their lead to 2-0 as they will lock horns with South Africa Women in the second One Day International of the three-match series at the County Ground in Bristol.

In the first ODI, England Women cruised to a five-wicket victory. It was a batting failure for the visiting nation as they ended up with a total of only 218 runs after batting for 47.4 overs. Chloe Tryon showed signs of brilliance with a knock of 88 runs. However, her efforts went in vain.

Advertisement

Batting in the second innings, England Women chased the total within 32.1 overs. The opening batter Emma Lamb caused carnage on the field by smacking a hundred. She was aptly supported by Natalie Sciver who hammered a fifty.

Ahead of the match between England Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs SA-W Telecast

England Women vs South Africa Women game will not be telecast in India

EN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The EN-W vs SA-W match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol at 06:30 PM IST on July 15, Friday.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Danni Wyatt

Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk

EN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

England Women: Kathrine Burnt, Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver

South Africa Women: Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here