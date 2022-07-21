EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between England Women and South Africa Women: South Africa Women’s cricket team will be looking for redemption as it will take on England Women in the first T20 International of the three-match series. The battle of cricket is scheduled to be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

England were a dominating force in the 50-over format. The host caused a whitewash by 3-0 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. They will be aiming to continue their clinical all-round performance in the T20Is as well.

Advertisement

Emma Lamb was the top performer with the bat for England as she collected 234 runs in three innings. Charlotte Dean was the one leading the attack with the ball as she picked a whopping eight wickets.

For South Africa, both the batters and bowlers failed to execute the plan well. The Proteas failed to score above 275 runs while the bowlers also couldn’t give a tough fight to the opposition batters.

For the team to do well in the shortest format of the game, it is crucial for the players like Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Chloe Tryon to step up and lead from the front.

Ahead of the match between England Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs SA-W Telecast

England Women vs South Africa Women game will not be telecast in India.

Advertisement

EN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The EN-W vs SA-W match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford at 11:30 PM IST on July 21, Thursday.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Laura Wolvaardt

Vice-Captain - Amy Jones

ALSO READ | Washington Sundar Takes Fifer On County Debut for Lancashire | WATCH

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk

EN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Bryony Smith, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Katherine Brunt

South Africa Women: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here