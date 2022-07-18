EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between England Women and South Africa Women: The final One Day International of the three-match series between England Women and South Africa Women will be played on July 18, Monday at the Grace Road in Leicester.

The third ODI will be a dead rubber as England have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. The English cruised to a five-wicket victory in the first match by successfully chasing the target of 219 runs in 32.1 overs.

It was another poor performance from South Africa in the second One Day International. Batting first, the host smacked 337 runs on the back of a hundred by Sophia Dunkley. Following the score, the Proteas Women were folded at 223 runs. No batter apart from Marizanne Kapp showed any intent with the bat.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between England Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs SA-W Telecast

England Women vs South Africa Women game will not be telecast in India.

EN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The EN-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester at 6:30 PM IST on July 18, Monday.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lara Goodall

Vice-Captain - Marizanne Kapp

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Nadine de Klerk, Charlotte Dean

EN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Kathrine Burnt, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards

Advertisement

South Africa Women: Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here