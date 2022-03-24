MS Dhoni, a name synonymous with Chennai Super Kings, took a big step that will mark the end of an era in IPL. The 40-year old ‘Thala’ has stepped down from the position of captain, handing it over to Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming edition of IPL. Interestingly, he was the inaugural captain at CSK right after the franchise came into existence back in 2008. Such was the chemistry, that neither Dhoni spoke of quitting, nor CSK management gave it a thought. Dhoni was the undisputed king! Well, times changed and on March 24 2022, he stepped down. As we celebrate his legacy, we take a look at five top captaincy moments of the ex-CSK skipper.

Dhoni Magic in Dharamsala(2010): The world had seen Dhoni, but the IPL was still not exactly in his awe. Well, that was about to change. With the team on the brink, Dhoni played a blinder of a knock (54 off 29 balls) against Kings XI Punjab. With 104 runs needed off the final 10 overs, Dhoni took the game deep—to the final over, where he belted Irfan Pathan for 18 runs to chase down a target of 193. This monumental effort knocked out KKR from the tournament and sealed CSK a spot in last-four. They eventually won the title.

Captain Dhoni Prevails in Final (2010): 2010 saw Mumbai Indians at their very best. With Sachin Tendulkar at the helm, the team was finally producing results with a couple of youngsters like Saurabh Tiwary and Kieron Pollard. With such form, they stormed into the final where they were up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai. CSK had won the toss and batted first. They managed to set a target of 168. Mumbai were in hot pursuit and with Pollard in the middle were threatening to take the game away. The West Indian had already set the alarm bells ringing in CSK dressing room with a couple of huge blows. That’s when Captain Cool outfoxed the batter. He put Matthew Hayden straight behind the umpire; it was an unusual position and distracted Pollard. Result? An easy catch to Hayden. CSK swooped on their maiden title beating Mumbai by 22 runs.

Dhoni Reigns Supreme in Chinnaswamy(2018): Bengaluru is among the high scoring grounds in the country, but even from that standard, Dhoni was just a step ahead as he helped CSK chase down 206-run target. He himself slammed 74 off 30 in a year when they were being labelled as Dad’s army owing to the average age of the squad which was 35! Nonetheless, Dhoni brought his ‘A’ game to the table after his side was reduced to 74/4. It was a destructive innings played in a very calm demeanour. Absolute spectacle! His team eventually went onto win the title which firmly established CSK as a brand especially after they had been banned.

Argument With Umpire in Jaipur (2019): Usually MS Dhoni had done really well to maintain the image of ‘captain cool’. But on a particular day in 2019, Dhoni defied his rational brain and charged onto the field. The furore was over a potential no-ball call against Rajasthan Royals where the game had reached the final over. The umpire Ulhas Gandhe had turned down a no-ball call bowled by Ben Stokes. Dhoni who was dismissed, entered the field and started a heated argument leaving fans surprised and officials bemused.

Praises KKR After Winning IPL(2021): With another trophy bagged, you would expect Dhoni to brag about CSK’s legacy in the post-match presentation, but that’s not what happened. Instead, the first words that came out revealed an altogether a different side of Dhoni. A very sympathetic side! He showed his appreciation for KKR and how they turned it around in a year where they had lost six out of seven games in India—where the tournament began. By the time they played CSK in the final, they had transformed themselves. But such words for your opponent? No, not many can do, but then Dhoni wasn’t like many.

“Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them," were his words.

