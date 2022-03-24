End of an Era! Netizens in Shock as MS Dhoni Hands over CSK Captaincy to Jadeja

MS Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday, the franchise announced ahead of the start of IPL 2022.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," CSK said in a statement.

Dhoni, who had been the captain of CSK since the inception of the league in 2008, had already retired from international cricket in August 2020. Under his captaincy, Chennai won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 apart from winning two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

The only other player to have led CSK, Suresh Raina said he is thrilled to see Jadeja take over the reins of the side.

“Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can’t think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best Ravindra Jadeja. It’s an exciting phase and I’m sure you will live up to all the expectations and love," Raina, who was not picked up by any franchise at the auctions, tweeted.

“Never in a million years did I think it was possible! What a leader MS Dhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for Ravindra Jadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile," Krishnamachari Srikkanth tweeted.

Wasim Jaffer expressed his feeling in the best only he can, through a meme.

HERE IS HOW THE OTHER IPL TEAMS REACTED TO THE NEWS:

“See whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team. So there is nothing to worry for us. We respect his decision. He is always there to guide us," Viswanthan told PTI.

“He has always been the guiding force and will continue to be the guiding force."

Asked if the 2022 edition can be his last season, the CEO added: “I don’t think it will be his last season. As long as he is fit, we want him to play. That is my wish, I don’t know about him (what he thinks)."

On Jadeja’s ascension as captain, Viswanathan said the all-rounder is primed to do well.

“See Jaddu will do well. He is probably in the best form of his career. He will definitely do well under MS’ guidance. Jaddu has been with us for 10 years and he very well knows the team culture," he added.

Defending champions CSK will open their IPL 2022 campaign against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a re-match of the 2021 IPL final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

