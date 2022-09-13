ENG-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022, September 13

England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will face-off in an exciting encounter of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 13. Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends registered a convincing victory against Australia Legends in their previous encounter. Sri Lanka Legends will now look to maintain their winning ways against England Legends on Tuesday. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan and Dilshan Munaweera scored heavily against Australia Legends. Team management will hope that they continue their rich vein of form.

Meanwhile, England Legends will look to make a winning start to their campaign. England Legends have genuine match-winners in their team like Dimitri Mascharenhus and Jade Dernbach. This makes them a very tough side to beat. Moreover, skipper Ian Bell will look to turn back the clock and delight the fans with his beautiful strokeplay. Ahead of the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played on September 13, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What time will the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends begin?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ENG-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ross Taylor

Vice-Captain: Ian Bell

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-L vs SL-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga

Batsmen: Ian Bell, Asela Gunaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, M Loye

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Rikki Clarke

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Jade Dernbach

ENG-L vs SL-L Possible Starting XI:

ENG-L Predicted Starting Line-up: M Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

SL-L Predicted Line-up: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Dilshan Munaweera , Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaminda Vaas

